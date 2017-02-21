Projects promoting safe and caring schools throughout N.L.
Today was Pink Shirt Day in Newfoundland and Labrador, an initiative that aims to promote violence prevention in schools and communities. The provincial government is providing $20,000 this year to be shared among 38 schools through the Safe and Caring Schools Special Project Awards, which recognize creative efforts to promote and maintain safe, respectful and positive school environments.
