Prayers and love as St John parishioners grieve for their destroyed church

St John's parishioners and members of the Rotorua community have set aside their pain and grief to pray for those who caused the destruction of their beautiful building. Minister Lance Thomas, who had earlier spoken of the sadness of losing the church building, spoke directly to those who gathered Sunday at the first worship service since the church building was destroyed by fire on Wednesday night.

