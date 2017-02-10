Potential for storm surges as more bad weather approaches N.L.
Environment Canada has freezing rain, wind, storm surge and blizzard warnings in effect for various areas of the province tonight and into Friday. Fire and Emergency Services Newfoundland and Labrador is contacting coastal communities in the province to be on alert for potential storm surge activity on Friday.
