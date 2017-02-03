Penny Smith is blown away by Newfound...

Penny Smith is blown away by Newfoundland

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

You can kayak into caves, eat kelp straight from the clear waters of quiet coves, walk for miles through woodland and find moose strolling through fields. Tradition has it that the Genoese navigator and explorer John Cabot 'discovered' Canada's easternmost tip in the 15th Century on the feast day of St John the Baptist - hence the capital city's name, St John's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 17 min AngusMaGuillacuddy 61,976
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan 7 not same luck 4 deer 1
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan 7 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec '16 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,256 • Total comments across all topics: 278,560,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC