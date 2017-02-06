Paxton Sheahan, Dillon Bourgeois plead not guilty to attempted murder
Star file photo Paxton Sheahan, left, and Dillon Bourgeois will stand trial in December for the attempted murder of Jonathan Park in Corner Brook in October 2015. The two men accused of trying to kill Jonathan Park in October 2015 will be going to trial in late 2017.
