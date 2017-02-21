Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for Atlantic Canada following EU trade deal
Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc says that no compensation is on offer to Atlantic Canada. Instead, an innovation fund will help the fisheries sector compete as Canada's free trade deal with the European Union forces an end to local processing requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|NEA
|62,033
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|15 hr
|Mac
|1
|Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|1
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan '17
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan '17
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec '16
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC