Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for Atlantic Canada following EU trade deal

57 min ago

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc says that no compensation is on offer to Atlantic Canada. Instead, an innovation fund will help the fisheries sector compete as Canada's free trade deal with the European Union forces an end to local processing requirements.

Newfoundland

