Only 18,000 out of 100,000 eligible for Newfoundland first nation band: a Ita s discriminatorya

ST. JOHN'S, N.L- The creation of a unique Newfoundland aboriginal band meant to help rectify historical injustices against Mi'kmaq has prompted anger and confusion, as tens of thousands of people receive notice they have been rejected as founding members. More than 100,000 people applied to be founding members of the Qalipu First Nation Band, but the Department of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada announced Tuesday that only 18,044 are eligible.

