Old ship, new tricks: Sir Robert Bond...

Old ship, new tricks: Sir Robert Bond undergoes refit in Clarenville

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The Sir Robert Bond, pictured in January at a shipyard in Clarenville, was sold last fall for $615,000 plus HST. The Sir Robert Bond, a ferry tied up in Lewisporte for the past couple of years, shipped rail cars, passengers and vehicles across Newfoundland and Labrador for 42 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Fri foolish 61,992
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan '17 not same luck 4 deer 1
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan '17 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec '16 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Earthquake
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,904 • Total comments across all topics: 278,777,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC