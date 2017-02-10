Old ship, new tricks: Sir Robert Bond undergoes refit in Clarenville
The Sir Robert Bond, pictured in January at a shipyard in Clarenville, was sold last fall for $615,000 plus HST. The Sir Robert Bond, a ferry tied up in Lewisporte for the past couple of years, shipped rail cars, passengers and vehicles across Newfoundland and Labrador for 42 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|foolish
|61,992
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan '17
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan '17
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec '16
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC