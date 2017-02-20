Number plate recognition could see parents sent automatic fines in year-long trial outside schools
Drivers outside Malmesbury Park, Winton and St Clement's and St John's primary schools risk penalty charge notices if they stop on yellow 'keep clear' markings when dropping off or collecting their children. Two cameras will be placed outside each of the schools in a year-long pilot scheme but the start date has not been revealed.
