Number plate recognition could see pa...

Number plate recognition could see parents sent automatic fines in year-long trial outside schools

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bournemouth Echo

Drivers outside Malmesbury Park, Winton and St Clement's and St John's primary schools risk penalty charge notices if they stop on yellow 'keep clear' markings when dropping off or collecting their children. Two cameras will be placed outside each of the schools in a year-long pilot scheme but the start date has not been revealed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 7 hr Truth 61,968
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan 7 not same luck 4 deer 1
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan 7 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec '16 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,506,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC