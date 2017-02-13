Nova Scotia man charged with trafficking near Deer Lake
A Nova Scotia man, with known ties to outlaw motorcycle gangs, will appear in provincial court in Corner Brook on Wednesday on a number of drug related charges. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested the man on Feb. 8 following an investigation by officers from Deer Lake and Corner Brook into drug trafficking in the Deer Lake area.
