'No consensus,' no electoral reform, says St. John's East MP Nick Whalen
Liberal MP for St. John's East Nick Whalen will speak Saturday at a public rally for electoral reform in St. John's. The Liberal MP for St. John's East says the federal government is not proceeding with promised electoral reform because there is no clear alternative Canadians will support, and he'll take that message to a public rally in St. John's Saturday afternoon.
