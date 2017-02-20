Newfoundland and Labrador getting second area code 879
In a new decision, the CRTC has granted Newfoundland a new area code that will kick in beginning in November 2018. Capacity on the area code 709 was projected to be exhausted by March 2019, the CRTC said in its decision.
