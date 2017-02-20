MV Legionnaire stepping in for Farewell-Fogo Island-Change Islands run
The MV Legionnaire has a temporary gig lined up while it waits to take over the Bell Island ferry run. The ferry, which was constructed at Damen Shipyards in Romania and arrived in the province in November, will leave St. John's harbour on Sunday and replace the sister ship MV Veteran on the Farewell-Fogo Island-Change Islands run starting Tuesday.
