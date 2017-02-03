Multiple charges laid after man tries to evade police in C.B.S.

An armed man who reportedly caused property damage in Conception Bay South Saturday morning led police on a car chase before being apprehended, according to a police report. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pursued the 39-year-old man on the Foxtrap Access Road around 9:35 a.m. He was arrested and now faces multiple charges, including flight from police, dangerous driving, criminal harassment and driving while suspended.

