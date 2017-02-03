Multiple charges laid after man tries to evade police in C.B.S.
An armed man who reportedly caused property damage in Conception Bay South Saturday morning led police on a car chase before being apprehended, according to a police report. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pursued the 39-year-old man on the Foxtrap Access Road around 9:35 a.m. He was arrested and now faces multiple charges, including flight from police, dangerous driving, criminal harassment and driving while suspended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Georgia on my mind
|61,978
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan 7
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec '16
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC