More school bus inspection charges: RNC charges Roche's Automotive Services
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary traffic service section has laid charges against another St. John's inspection station and its owner in relation to fraudulent school bus inspections. On Jan. 24, the RNC, in conjunction with Service NL, laid 44 criminal charges on the owner of Roche's Automotive Services on Brookfield Road for uttering a forged document and a single charge of obstruction, the RNC said in a news release.
