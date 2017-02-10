More arrests in brazen Botwood hole-cutting drugstore theft

Four people are facing charges after a hole was cut in the side of a Shoppers Drug Mart in Botwood, on Feb. 3. A safe was stolen and found some time later in a wooded area, with the cash taken. Police in central Newfoundland have made another arrest in connection to a bold break-in in Botwood last week that saw a hole cut in the side of a drugstore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.