Miss N.L. 2017 crowned in Harbour Grace

Read more: The Compass

Standing alongside the other five contestants as well as Melanie Barnes, the previous Miss NL, Mackenzie Dove could hardly contain her emotions as the crown was placed on her head, and a sash with the title "Miss Newfoundland and Labrador" was set upon her shoulders. The 20-year-old was then instantly surrounded by friends, family, and fellow contestants, who expressed their excitement and happiness for Dove through hugs and kind words.

