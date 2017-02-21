Mayor Charles Pender and MHA Gerry Byrne think moving Crown Lands to Corner Brook makes sense
The Crown Lands office is about to make a move to Corner Brook and with it some much needed jobs. The move was announced earlier this week along with the cutting of 287 management positions within the provincial government and shuffling of some departments.
