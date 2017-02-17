Marystown man charged with double doctoring
The RCMP Burin Federal Operations Section has charged a 38-year-old Marystown man with double-doctoring following an extensive investigation. Double-doctoring refers to the deliberate use of two or more physicians to obtain more medication than one doctor would prescribe.
