Man charged with impaired driving after hitting building

A 32-year-old Stephenville Crossing man was arrested and charged with impaired driving and mischief after the vehicle he was driving hit an apartment building on Main Street in Stephenville. Members of the Bay St. George RCMP received a report at 12:11 p.m. on Sunday of a vehicle striking an apartment building at 49 Main St. The man was arrested and charged and has since been released from custody on conditions of an undertaking that he notify police of any change of address and a promise to appear in court May 8. The Town of Deer Lake should have its 10-year plan document, entitled "Moving Forward," completed in the next two to three weeks.

