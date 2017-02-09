Man arrested for murder of SJU alumna Karina Vetrano
Six months after the body of St. John's alumna, Karina Vetrano, 30, was found in Spring Creek Park, her alleged murderer was arrested. According to the Queens Chronicle, Vetrano was sexually assaulted and found strangled to death on Aug. 2, 2016 just 15 feet from the trail she was jogging on in Howard Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Torch.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|Wed
|Anono
|61,991
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan '17
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan '17
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec '16
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC