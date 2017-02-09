Man arrested for murder of SJU alumna...

Man arrested for murder of SJU alumna Karina Vetrano

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Torch

Six months after the body of St. John's alumna, Karina Vetrano, 30, was found in Spring Creek Park, her alleged murderer was arrested. According to the Queens Chronicle, Vetrano was sexually assaulted and found strangled to death on Aug. 2, 2016 just 15 feet from the trail she was jogging on in Howard Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Torch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Wed Anono 61,991
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan '17 not same luck 4 deer 1
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan '17 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec '16 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,531 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC