Man arrested following cash register theft in Torbay
The RNC responded to a theft in progress at a Torbay gas station Friday night, where a man fled on foot with the store's cash register. At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a theft in progress at a service station in the town, where the suspect had entered the store, grabbed the cash register and ran out the door.
