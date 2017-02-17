Lots of hot competition at chili cookoff in Corner Brook
The Western Star's Gary Kean dishes up a sample of his steak and beer chili for Ruben Sheppard at the Western Regional Hospital Foundation's annual carnival chili cookoff in Margaret Bowater Park on Saturday. The competition was hot, and spicy, and chunky and downright delicious at the Western Regional Hospital Foundation's annual carnival chili cookoff on Saturday.
