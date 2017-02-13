Letter: Grateful for superb medical care
Frequently we hear negative stories regarding our health-care system and access to timely medical treatment and/or procedures. A member of my immediate family, on the other hand, recently had reason to seek treatment in several different facilities, by multiple medical practitioners across the province, and received - without exception - the absolute best care that one could wish for.
