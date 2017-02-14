Largest public-sector union decries moving Crown lands office to Corner Brook
It is unfortunate the province's largest labour union opposes the decision to move Crown lands operations to Corner Brook, Advanced Education, Skills and Labour Minister Gerry Byrne says. The departmental shifting includes transferring the Crown lands office and about 40 employees from St. John's to Corner Brook.
