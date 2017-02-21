KLM flight diverted to St. John's after pilot falls ill
KLM Flight KL643 was diverted to St. John's Saturday on the way from Amsterdam to New York City. A Royal Dutch Airlines flight was diverted to St. John's International Airport Saturday evening on its way from Amsterdam to New York City after the pilot needed immediate medical attention.
