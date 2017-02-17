Jury in RNC officer sex assault trial...

Jury in RNC officer sex assault trial goes for walk on Water Street

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Jurors in the Carl Snelgrove trial, who can't be identified, gather on the parking lot of Supreme Court for a walkabout Tuesday. The jury hearing evidence in a sexual assault complaint against a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer left court Tuesday to walk to the area in downtown St. John's where the woman says she was picked up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No student should go hungry in Halton 2 hr Mac 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 18 hr Truth 62,032
News Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre... Mon silly rabbit 1
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan '17 not same luck 4 deer 1
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan '17 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec '16 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,045,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC