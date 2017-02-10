'It's not the same once you get big': Suburban sprawl makes its ...
Aiden Carey is 67 and has lived in Witless Bay for his entire life, he said, a life that featured a childhood full of adventure. Fishing for trout, catching cod and catching heck, on occasion, for running loose in the wild spaces surrounding the picturesque seaside community about 30 minutes south of St. John's, Newfoundland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|roxy
|61,994
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan '17
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan '17
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec '16
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC