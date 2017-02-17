Irish band Newfoundland to tour namesake in May
The traditional meets contemporary six-person group from Ireland has found an audience in the place it shares a name with. "We are still figuring it out, but we are coming from the 19th of May until the 29th," said Grace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|DOB doesnt fool me
|62,016
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan '17
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan '17
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec '16
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC