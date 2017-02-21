IOC going ahead with new pit mine in ...

IOC going ahead with new pit mine in Labrador West

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Telegram

The Iron Ore Company of Canada announced today they will be proceeding with the Wabush 3 project, which Labrador MHA Graham Letto said is good news for the whole region and the province. "This is great news for the region of Labrador West as a whole," he told TC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ... 15 hr Nfld 1
News Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management... 15 hr Nfld 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 16 hr Upon the roof 62,038
News No student should go hungry in Halton Feb 21 Mac 1
News Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre... Feb 20 silly rabbit 1
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan '17 not same luck 4 deer 1
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan '17 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,309 • Total comments across all topics: 279,127,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC