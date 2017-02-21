IOC going ahead with new pit mine in Labrador West
The Iron Ore Company of Canada announced today they will be proceeding with the Wabush 3 project, which Labrador MHA Graham Letto said is good news for the whole region and the province. "This is great news for the region of Labrador West as a whole," he told TC.
