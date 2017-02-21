Innu Nation deputy Simeon Tshakapesh convicted of impaired driving
Simeon Tshakapesh, who was originally scheduled for a brief appearance over the phone, told a Happy Valley-Goose Bay court Tuesday he wanted to plead guilty and apologized for driving drunk. The Deputy Grand Chief of the Innu Nation has been convicted of two counts of impaired driving in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.
