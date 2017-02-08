HMP chapel riot allowed to happen to 'relieve pressure,' guards allege
Surveillance video captured the violent riot at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's on Feb. 9, 2014. Three correctional officers at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's allege a violent chapel attack - that saw one inmate stabbed and members of the clergy, correctional officers and other inmates jeopardized - was allowed to happen by management as a way to relieve pressure cooking inside the jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|16 hr
|Anono
|61,991
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan '17
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan '17
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec '16
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC