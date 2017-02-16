Here we 'snow' again New Brunswick
Another snowstorm hammered much of New Brunswick on Thursday, creating treacherous driving conditions and shutting down many schools, offices and businesses. Environment Canada was calling for up to 30 centimetres of snow, along with winds gusting up to 80 km/h in the southeast.
