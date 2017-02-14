Gerhard Bassler gives insight into German influence on province in new book Escape Hatch
A flare for music that led to the birth of a small amateur orchestra in the 1950s that would be the only one of its kind at the time. These are some of the ways Corner Brook was influenced by the German presence that Gerhard Bassler wrote about in his book "Escape Hatch: Newfoundland's Quest for German Industry and Immigration, 1950-1970."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Oscar
|62,040
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Sat
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
|Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre...
|Feb 20
|silly rabbit
|1
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan '17
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC