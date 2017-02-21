Gas prices slide again; furnace oil dips slightly
Despite an upward bump last week, gas prices have been sliding since mid-January, with gas now about 10 cents cheaper than it was then. Thursday's weekly setting means that a litre of self-serve unleaded gas on the Avalon Peninsula, where prices are lowest, can now be sold for no more than $1.315.
