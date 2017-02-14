From visual arts to music and film: St. John's is a cultural hot spot

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Tourism ads shot in the famous heritage district of St. John's, N.L., say the residents of those bright jelly bean row houses are at least as colourful as their homes. Wander down Gower Street, just up from the harbour, and it's not unusual to hear the muffled notes of piano, fiddle and guitar as musicians practise.

