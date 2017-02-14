From visual arts to music and film: St. John's is a cultural hot spot
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Tourism ads shot in the famous heritage district of St. John's, N.L., say the residents of those bright jelly bean row houses are at least as colourful as their homes. Wander down Gower Street, just up from the harbour, and it's not unusual to hear the muffled notes of piano, fiddle and guitar as musicians practise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|12 hr
|Oscar
|62,040
|Projects promoting safe and caring schools thro...
|Sat
|Atlantic 2016
|1
|Ottawa to invest in 'fisheries innovation' for ...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|Newfoundland and Labrador to cut 287 management...
|Feb 24
|Nfld
|1
|No student should go hungry in Halton
|Feb 21
|Mac
|1
|Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre...
|Feb 20
|silly rabbit
|1
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan '17
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC