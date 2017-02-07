Freezing rain and windy weather expected for Newfoundland
Freezing rain and ice pellets are expected to hit most areas of Newfoundland by Wednesday night. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire island of Newfoundland, with cold and wet wintry weather on the way.
