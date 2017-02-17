First Listen: 'We just try to uplift our audience,' says India's guitarist
The members of St. John's based band India are serious about practice, but when it comes time to hit the stage, the four musicians let loose. Lannon, along with guitarist and singer Adam Engram, bassist Braden Howse and drummer Jack Etchegary, have just released their self-titled debut EP of gritty, pared down rock and roll.
