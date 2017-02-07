Federal funds will help improve acces...

Federal funds will help improve accessibility for people with disabilities in Corner Brook

The city will use part of the money to install accessible pedestrian signals at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and O'Connell Drive. In addition, it will make improvements to the sidewalk leading to the intersection and improvements to the existing traffic island to provide improved refuge for pedestrians.

