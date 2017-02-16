Fatal accident leads to crosswalk cha...

Fatal accident leads to crosswalk changes in Grand Falls-Windsor

The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor has adopted the Transportation Association of Canada Pedestrian Crossing Control Guide, which aims to standardize crosswalks across the country. Pedestrians in Grand Falls-Windsor may be able to walk a little more confidently because their town council is working on improving crosswalk safety by installing more lights and better signage.

