Editorial: Get the shot
There's an outbreak of measles in Nova Scotia, and there are outbreaks of mumps in Alberta and British Columbia. In Nova Scotia, the current count of measles cases stands at seven, while there are 17 cases of mumps in Toronto, four possible cases in Edmonton and eight people with the illness in Medicine Hat, Alta.
