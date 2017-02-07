Demolition delayed for Carbonear home where Quinn Butt was found dead
The demolition of the Carbonear home where Quinn Butt was found dead has been delayed by one day, according to a neighbour. The tear down was supposed to begin Tuesday, but next-door neighbour David Kennedy said it looks like it will be Wednesday instead.
