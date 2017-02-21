Corner Brook man charged with child luring
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit , an integrated investigative unit consisting of members from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary , executed a search warrant on a Corner Brook home Feb. 17, the unit said in a news release. The investigation began after police in the United Kingdom found out a teen girl in that country had been victimized online.
