Corner Brook man charged with child luring

17 hrs ago

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit , an integrated investigative unit consisting of members from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary , executed a search warrant on a Corner Brook home Feb. 17, the unit said in a news release. The investigation began after police in the United Kingdom found out a teen girl in that country had been victimized online.

