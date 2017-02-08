Convenience store armed robbery destined for preliminary inquiry
A preliminary inquiry will take place in August to look at the evidence connected to an armed robbery at a Carbonear convenience store. Adam Janes, 26, was arrested last August after police were called to Noel's Convenience.
