Ches Crosbie confirms PC party leader...

Ches Crosbie confirms PC party leadership interest

34 min ago Read more: CBC News

St. John's lawyer Ches Crosbie said he will embark on a months-long speaking tour across the province so people can decide if he can "lead confidently" if he were to become the PC Party leader. After months of speculation, Ches Crosbie is confirming he is interested in running for leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Newfoundland

