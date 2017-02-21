Charred remains hold joyful surprise ...

Charred remains hold joyful surprise in Cape Forchu

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Journal-Pioneer

If not for his experience as a senior aviation crash investigator, Mike Cunningham likely would have overlooked what he found next to the charred remains of his Cape Forchu home on Jan. 28. A fire outside got out of control that day and ignited his barn, where he resided in a second-storey studio apartment. After firefighters pulled smouldering material from his office onto the ground, Cunningham noticed a dark, melted rectangle with a barely discernible keyboard amongst the debris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 hr Surprise 62,035
News No student should go hungry in Halton Tue Mac 1
News Call Board auditions: Muhlenberg Summer Theatre... Feb 20 silly rabbit 1
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan '17 not same luck 4 deer 1
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan '17 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec '16 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC