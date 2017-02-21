Charges stayed against four accused i...

Charges stayed against four accused in Operation Backstop drug bust

Andre Seguin of Ontario and Bruce Hickey of Benoit's Cove, shown in Newfoundland Supreme Court in Corner Brook, along with co-accused Terrance Gallant of Benoit's Cove and Jean Mondoux of Ontario have had a stay of proceedings ordered against their prosecution on drug charges.

Newfoundland

