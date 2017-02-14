Chamber seeking nominations
Outstanding business leaders will be recognized for their contributions, as the Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for honorees at its dinner gala and awards celebration. Two awards will be presented at the April 27 event: the Business Development Bank of Canada Business Person of the Year Award and the Community Credit Union Business Excellence Award.
