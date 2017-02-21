Census trends in Trinity-Conception-P...

Census trends in Trinity-Conception-Placentia

The overall picture shows the region as a whole is holding steady as far as the population is concerned, but data from the 2016 census shows plenty of people in Trinity-Conception-Placentia are on the move. Released earlier this month, the data shows Newfoundland and Labrador's overall population grew approximately one per cent to over 2011, reaching 519,716.

Newfoundland

