Canadian 9/11 musical 'Come From Away...

Canadian 9/11 musical 'Come From Away' scores 14 D.C. theatre award nominations

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

Canadian 9/11-inspired musical "Come From Away" has scored 14 nominations for a prestigious U.S.-based theatre honour. The Broadway-bound production was among the plays and musicals recognized by the Helen Hayes Awards, which celebrate excellence in professional theatre throughout the Washington metropolitan area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 hr Smdh 61,990
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan '17 not same luck 4 deer 1
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan '17 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec '16 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,794 • Total comments across all topics: 278,665,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC