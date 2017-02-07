Canadian 9/11 musical 'Come From Away' scores 14 D.C. theatre award nominations
Canadian 9/11-inspired musical "Come From Away" has scored 14 nominations for a prestigious U.S.-based theatre honour. The Broadway-bound production was among the plays and musicals recognized by the Helen Hayes Awards, which celebrate excellence in professional theatre throughout the Washington metropolitan area.
